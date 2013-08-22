* Monsoon to remain active in eastern, central parts

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Aug 22 India's monsoon rains are expected to be above average again next week over eastern areas that grow rice, weather officials said on Thursday, helping farmers speed up sowing and possibly plant a greater acreage than usual.

Rains were 26 percent above average in the week ending Aug. 21, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed, and were heavy in areas where rice, oilseeds, cane and cotton are grown.

They had been 4 percent below average in the previous week.

The monsoon, crucial for the 55 percent of Indian farmland that does not have irrigation, has already brought the heaviest rains in nearly two decades during the first half of the season.

Eastern states such as Jharkhand and Bihar had received less rain than average for the season, but last week rains there picked up, allowing rice sowing to accelerate.

"The monsoon is expected to remain active in the eastern and adjoining central parts early next week," an official with the New Delhi-based IMD said.

Rainfall over the rest of the country was evenly distributed, easing concerns over crop damage.

Most summer planted crops except rice are now at the growing stage and need rain at regular intervals for higher yields.

India, one of the world's biggest producers and consumers of farm commodities, is heavily reliant on the annual monsoon for its harvests of rice, sugar and cash crops like cotton.

The IMD forecast average rainfall in August and September, the second half of the four-month long monsoon season.

The monsoon appears on track to boost crop output and rural incomes in the world's second most populous country, encouraging sales of items from cars and gold to refrigerators.

"Soybean does not need heavy rains now as it has entered the podding stage, but the crop definitely needs rains at regular intervals for better yields," said Rajesh Agrawal, chief co-ordinator at the Indore-based Soybean Processors Association.

Worries about damage to the crop have helped push domestic soybean futures to their highest level in nearly five weeks. A weak rupee, which helps exports, is also lending support.

Agrawal said last week's heavier downpours should help the soybean crop to grow. (Editing by Anthony Barker)