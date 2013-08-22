* Monsoon to remain active in eastern, central parts
* Rains were below average in previous week
(Adds weather official's comments with next week's outlook)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Aug 22 India's monsoon rains are
expected to be above average again next week over eastern areas
that grow rice, weather officials said on Thursday, helping
farmers speed up sowing and possibly plant a greater acreage
than usual.
Rains were 26 percent above average in the week ending Aug.
21, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed,
and were heavy in areas where rice, oilseeds, cane and cotton
are grown.
They had been 4 percent below average in the previous week.
The monsoon, crucial for the 55 percent of Indian farmland
that does not have irrigation, has already brought the heaviest
rains in nearly two decades during the first half of the season.
Eastern states such as Jharkhand and Bihar had received less
rain than average for the season, but last week rains there
picked up, allowing rice sowing to accelerate.
"The monsoon is expected to remain active in the eastern and
adjoining central parts early next week," an official with the
New Delhi-based IMD said.
Rainfall over the rest of the country was evenly
distributed, easing concerns over crop damage.
Most summer planted crops except rice are now at the growing
stage and need rain at regular intervals for higher yields.
India, one of the world's biggest producers and consumers of
farm commodities, is heavily reliant on the annual monsoon for
its harvests of rice, sugar and cash crops like cotton.
The IMD forecast average rainfall in August and September,
the second half of the four-month long monsoon season.
The monsoon appears on track to boost crop output and rural
incomes in the world's second most populous country, encouraging
sales of items from cars and gold to refrigerators.
"Soybean does not need heavy rains now as it has entered the
podding stage, but the crop definitely needs rains at regular
intervals for better yields," said Rajesh Agrawal, chief
co-ordinator at the Indore-based Soybean Processors Association.
Worries about damage to the crop have helped push domestic
soybean futures to their highest level in nearly five
weeks. A weak rupee, which helps exports, is also lending
support.
Agrawal said last week's heavier downpours should help the
soybean crop to grow.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)