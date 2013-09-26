NEW DELHI, Sept 26 India saw above-average rains
last week, data from the weather office showed on Thursday,
spurring hopes that rice yields may get a boost from the heavy
downpour at the tail end of the four-month monsoon season.
Rainfall was 18 percent above average in the week ended
Sept. 25, compared with a 25 percent shortage a week ago,
according to the data.
India's grains production this summer is likely to be near
an all-time high after plentiful rains, the government has said,
helping to tame high food prices and boost farm sector growth in
the world's second-most populous country.
Last week's rains as the June-to-September season draws to a
close should help rice beat the government's forecast for a
marginal year-on-year drop in output to 92.3 million tonnes.
The monsoon, which is vital for the 55 percent of India's
farmland that does not have irrigation, started the four-month
season with very heavy rains, ensuring that the
lower-than-average rainfall later on was not a major problem.
This year, the rains started their retreat about a week
earlier than usual on Sept. 9.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)