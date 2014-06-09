(Adds detail, trade comment)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, June 9 India's monsoon is expected to
bring below-average rainfall this year, Earth Sciences Minister
Jitendra Singh said on Monday, potentially lowering grain
yields, pushing up food prices and hurting the economy.
Singh expects precipitation between June and September to be
between 90 and 96 percent of the long-term average.
India's farm sector accounts for 14 percent of India's
nearly $2 trillion economy, with two-thirds of its 1.2 billion
population living in rural areas.
Rains are vital to rejuvenate an economy battling its
longest economic slowdown since the 1980s and to cool inflation
running close to double digits. The new government on Monday
made fighting food inflation its top priority.
"The southwest monsoon this year may be less than normal,"
said Singh, adding that rainfall in July was seen at 93 percent
of the long-term average, rising to 96 percent August.
The four-month-long monsoon season started on a weak note as
the annual rains arrived over India's southern coast about five
days behind the average date of June 1.
India's rice and cotton growing areas are expected to
receive deficient monsoon rains, while its soybean growing
central region should receive below-average rainfall.
The India Meteorology Department (IMD) defines average, or
normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a
50-year average of 89 cm for the entire season.
"Rainfalls in the first month of the season are expected to
be deficient as a result of the weak start of the season," IMD
chief L.S. Rathore said, adding that monsoon rains had been 44
percent below average so far.
Half of India's farmland still lacks access to irrigation
making many farmers particularly dependent on monsoon rains. The
country plans to expand irrigation coverage by at least a tenth
by 2017 to cut its dependence on the seasonal rains.
In April, before the start of the monsoon season, the IMD
had forecast below-average rainfall in 2014 due to an emerging
El Nino in which warm water rises to the surface of the Pacific
Ocean.
However, the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon -
which can cause drought in South Asia - is likely to be weak in
India, a weather office official said.
"No impact of El Nino is right now seen on the Indian
monsoon as it is still in a neutral condition," said D.S. Pai,
lead forecaster at the IMD.
India will consider providing subsidised diesel, cheaper
loans and extra seeds to farmers if rains are poor this year,
Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh said.
FOOD PRICE INFLATION
The weather office expects the monsoon to cover the whole
country by mid-July despite its weak start.
"We have to still wait to see how the monsoon shapes up over
the main crop areas as a weak start doesn't necessarily mean a
poor monsoon," said Sudhir Panwar, president of Kishan Jagriti
Manch, a farmers' lobby group.
Poor rains this year could hit summer crops such as rice,
soybean, corn and cotton, raising food prices and pressuring
economic growth that has nearly halved to below 5 percent in the
past two years, traders said.
"Cotton, soybean and pulses could be hit due to lower
rainfall in central and western India," said Harish Galipelli,
vice-president research at Inditrade Derivatives and
Commodities.
"These crops are mainly grown on rainfed areas. So
fluctuation in rainfall can lower their yields. Edible oil
imports could rise if soybean production goes down in Madhya
Pradesh and Maharashtra."
Galipelli added that rice was not a concern because it is
grown across the country, and a drop in production in one state
could be compensated elsewhere. There were also enough stocks
left over from last year's harvest.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Douglas Busvine,
Erica Billingham and Susan Thomas)