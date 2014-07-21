July 21 A weak monsoon in India has raised concerns of the first
drought in five years in a country where nearly half of all farmland lacks
irrigation.
A poor monsoon cuts exports, stokes food inflation and leads to lower demand
for products ranging from cars to consumer goods, while even a slow start can
delay exports of some crops and increase the need for imports.
(Compiled by India Commodities Team)