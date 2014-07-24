NEW DELHI, July 24 India's monsoon rains were 24 percent above average in the week ended July 23, the weather office said on Thursday, the first week of surplus rainfall during this year's monsoon season.

Revival of monsoon rains in soybean areas of central India and cotton belt of western region helped erase the previous week's deficit of 15 percent.

Annual monsoon arrived over the southern Kerala coast five days behind schedule on June 6, and then covered the entire country on July 17, two days behind schedule in a year that is forecast to bring below average rainfall. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti; Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)