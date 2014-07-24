* Rains 24 pct above average in past week
* No dry spell seen until month's end-official
* Summer crop sowing to get boost on late rains
(Recast with farm minister's quote)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, July 24 India's parched rice,
soybean, cotton growing areas will receive more rainfall next
week as the monsoon is expected to continue its wet revival
phase.
Rains in the northwest India grain bowl as well as in
soybean belts of western-central parts are expected speed up
summer planting activities.
India's farm sector accounts for around 14 percent of the
economy but two-thirds of the country's 1.2 billion people
depend on farming for their livelihood, and more than half of
its arable land needs monsoon rains.
"The monsoon has improved but still needs to be watched how
the rainfall shapes up during August," Farm Minister Radha Mohan
Singh told Reuters.
A month and half-long weak phase in the monsoon pushed
rainfall a quarter below the average so far for the season that
started in June. But a revival after mid-July pushed the rain
level to above average last week.
Rainfall was 24 percent above average in the week ended July
23, the first week of surplus for this year's monsoon season.
Poor rain levels since the start of the June-September
season raised concerns that India would face its first drought
in five years, with coverage for most of the main summer crops
slipping below the halfway mark.
A weak monsoon cuts exports, stokes food inflation and can
hit demand for products ranging from cars to consumer goods.
"No dry phase in the monsoon is expected until the month's
end," said a weather official who did not wish to be identified.
A poor monsoon could raise imports of cooking oil to India,
the world's leading buyer of vegetable oils. The country could
also cede its position as top rice exporter to Thailand.
(Editing by David Evans)