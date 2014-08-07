NEW DELHI Aug 7 India's monsoon rainfalls were 19 percent above average in the week ended Aug 6, the weather office said on Thursday, reversing the preceding week's 9 percent deficit due to patchy downpours.

The latest wet run also shrank the seasonal rainfall deficit to 18 percent below average until Aug 6 since the start of the four-month monsoon season in June, the weather office said.

The rainfall gap was 22 percent for the first two months. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krishna N Das)