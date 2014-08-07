BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
NEW DELHI Aug 7 India's monsoon rainfalls were 19 percent above average in the week ended Aug 6, the weather office said on Thursday, reversing the preceding week's 9 percent deficit due to patchy downpours.
The latest wet run also shrank the seasonal rainfall deficit to 18 percent below average until Aug 6 since the start of the four-month monsoon season in June, the weather office said.
The rainfall gap was 22 percent for the first two months. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krishna N Das)
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme