* Monsoon to remain in active phase
* Wet run to help finish summer planting
* Heavy rains cause floods in some areas
(Recasts with next week's forecast)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Aug 7 The outlook for the second half
of India's four-month monsoon has improved after some
above-average rainfall that is also expected to spill over into
next week, weather experts said on Thursday.
This is likely to boost final leg of summer crop planting in
India, one of the world's big producers and consumers of farm
commodities such as rice, corn, soybean, cane and cotton.
Monsoon rainfall was 18 percent above average in the past
week after rainfall of 9 percent below average in the previous
week. The dry start to the June-September monsoon season had
prompted fears of drought, the first since 2009.
"Monsoon is in an active phase and no dry run is expected in
the next week," B.P. Yadav, head of the National Weather
Forecasting Centre at the India Meteorological Department, said.
The wet run shrank the rain shortfall to 18 percent below
average by Aug. 6. The gap was 22 percent for the first two
months of the season that starts in June.
A weak monsoon cuts exports, stokes food inflation and can
hit demand for products ranging from cars to consumer goods.
India's farming sector accounts for around 14 percent of the
economy, but two-thirds of the nation's 1.2 billion people
depend on farming for a livelihood and more than half of its
arable land needs the summer rains.
Farm Commissioner J.S. Sandhu said the wet run in the
monsoon would expedite the final lag of planting for crops such
as rice and soybean which had lagged behind normal coverage.
"Anti drought measures are well in place down the line. But
none of the states have declared a drought so far," Sandhu said.
The Indian government unveiled a scheme to sell diesel at
lower rates to farmers in areas where this year's monsoon
rainfall has been less than half.
It also raised subsidy on seeds by half for areas where the
summer planting started late.
This year's dry monsoon has given rise to drought fears in
grain producing areas of northwest India. But heavy rainfall in
some areas has caused landslides and floods.
"Unfortunately, my state has witnessed both - a dry patch in
the early monsoon phase and heavy floods recently," Bhartruhari
Mahtab, a member of parliament from Odisha, said. Odisha is a
major rice producing province of the world's second-biggest
producer of the grain.
Sugar cane areas of western Maharashtra state have also have
flooding.
"National disaster response force is in place in flood hit
areas," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in parliament.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)