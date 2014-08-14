Aug 14 India has forecast June-September monsoon rainfall would be 87 percent of the long-term average but sees no evidence of drought, a relief to government officials worried by the risk of a surge in food prices.

A poor monsoon can cut exports, stoke food inflation and lead to lower demand for products ranging from cars to consumer goods, while even a slow start can delay exports of some crops and increase the need for imports.

