NEW DELHI, March 4 India expects higher rainfall
from the monsoon this year after patchy rains affected farm
output last season, weather office sources told Reuters.
If the outlook turns out correct, it will be another shot in
the arm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to revive the
economy after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unexpectedly cut
its policy rate for the second time this year on Wednesday.
Monsoon rains are vital because India's farm sector
accounts for 14 percent of the $2 trillion economy, and half of
the country's farmland lacks irrigation. Weak monsoon rains have
cut farm output in the past, stoking inflation.
Good rains this year could cause the RBI to continue to take
the axe to rates.
"If the inflation remains under control and we get a good
monsoon, then we will definitely see more rate cuts," said Issac
George, Chief Financial Officer of GVK Power & Infrastructure
Ltd in Andhra Pradesh state.
"The budget last week has provided a framework for growth
and the rate cuts will help efforts in that direction."
The monsoon prediction is based on the fact that the El Nino
weather pattern, which is marked by the warming of sea surface
temperature on the Pacific Ocean, is in a "neutral" phase, said
the sources at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
El Nino can lead to drought in Southeast Asia and Australia
and heavy rains in South America, hitting production of food
such as rice, wheat and sugar. The Australian weather bureau on
Tuesday forecast that the chance of an El Nino developing this
year had risen to about 50 percent.
The IMD has already shared its current outlook with the
government and is expected to come out with another assessment
of El Nino in April, the sources said, declining to be named as
they are not authorised to talk to media.
India's monsoon was hit by an El Nino in 2009 when the
four-month long season turned out to be the driest in nearly
four decades.
