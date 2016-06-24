NEW DELHI, June 24 Monsoon is likely to withdraw
from India later than usual this year, with a vigorous spell of
rains towards the tail end of the season that typically ends in
September, the chief of the weather office said on Friday.
The deficiency in June rains will also narrow in the days
the come, Laxman Singh Rathore told Reuters in an interview.
"There is a strong possibility that the terminal phase will
be wetter and the withdrawal will be later than normal," Rathore
said.
Monsoon rains, vital for India's farm-dependent economy and
its 1.3 billion people, arrive at the southern coast of Kerala
state by June 1 and start retreating by September from the
western state of Rajasthan.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Mayank Bharadwaj; Editing
by Malini Menon)