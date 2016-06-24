NEW DELHI, June 24 Monsoon is likely to withdraw from India later than usual this year, with a vigorous spell of rains towards the tail end of the season that typically ends in September, the chief of the weather office said on Friday.

The deficiency in June rains will also narrow in the days the come, Laxman Singh Rathore told Reuters in an interview.

"There is a strong possibility that the terminal phase will be wetter and the withdrawal will be later than normal," Rathore said.

Monsoon rains, vital for India's farm-dependent economy and its 1.3 billion people, arrive at the southern coast of Kerala state by June 1 and start retreating by September from the western state of Rajasthan. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Mayank Bharadwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)