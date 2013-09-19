* Monsoon rains 25 pct below average past week
* Rains receded from northwest India
* Ample rains improve winter harvest prospects
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 19 India's monsoon looks a week
or so ahead of schedule as next week's rains are again expected
to be below average, but key summer crops have already had ample
rainfall and should help to produce bumper harvests.
The Indian government is relying on higher farm output to
help ease inflation and boost agricultural growth in one of the
world's biggest food consumers and producers.
Rainfall was 25 percent below average in the week ending
Sept. 18 compared with a 37 percent shortage the previous week,
the weather office's latest data showed on Thursday.
The monsoon has already receded from the grain basket area
of northwest India and rains would further slacken next week in
other parts of the country, weather officials said.
Rains will largely be confined to the central and southern
parts of India next week, said B.P. Yadav, director of the
state-run India Meteorological Department.
But rains at the tail end of the season will boost yields of
rice, sugar cane, soybean and cotton, and also help growers cut
their irrigation costs further.
The monsoon, vital for the 55 percent of farmland in India
that does not have irrigation, usually starts retreating from
western Rajasthan state by mid-September. This year, it started
to fall back from Sept. 9.
Patches of heavy rains recently have prompted some fears of
vegetable crop damage in south, central and western India and
stalled planting of onions, triggering hefty price rises that
helped push food inflation to 18 percent in August, a three-year
high.
India, one of the world's biggest producers and consumers of
an array of farm commodities, heavily relies on annual monsoon
rains to produce rice, corn, sugar, oilseeds and cotton.
Bountiful rains are expected to accelerate farm production
growth.
"More rains will help double farm growth, as last year's
drought-hit areas of southern and western India have received
ample monsoon splash this year," said Prasoon Mathur, senior
analyst at New Delhi-based Religare Commodities.
C. Rangarajan, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's economic
adviser, has forecast 4.8 percent farm growth in agricultural
and allied activities in the current fiscal year to March.
The sector grew 1.8 percent in 2012/13, affected by poor
rains that had caused droughts in six states, though the overall
monsoon season in 2012 evaded a widespread drought.
Mathur said food prices would also start falling from next
month when harvests reach the market.
Ample rains will lead to good soil moisture, raising
prospects for higher output of winter-sown crops such as wheat
and rapeseed.
Since June 1, when the four-month monsoon season began,
rains have been 4 percent above average.
(Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Keiron Henderson)