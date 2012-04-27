(Repeats story issued late on Thursday)
* Rainfall likely to be 99 pct of long-term average
* Average monsoon could boost output, raise export chances
* El Nino mechanism could emerge in second half of season
By Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, April 26 India is likely to avoid a
drought this year as monsoon rains needed to irrigate 60 percent
of the farmland in the major grains producer are likely to be
average.
India is the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat,
sugar and cotton.
Rains during the June-September season are likely to be 99
p ercent of the long-term average, Earth Sciences Minister
Vilasrao Deshmukh said on Thursday, raising hopes for bumper
harvests and a chance to rein in high inflation.
That falls within a "normal" range of 96-104 percent of a
50-year average of 89 centimetres for the four-month season used
by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The last time there was a drought with rains below this
range was 2009 and before that, in 2004.
"This year's monsoon is most likely to be normal," Deshmukh
said at a news conference.
India will give its final monsoon forecast in June, IMD
chief L.S. Rathore said.
Monsoon rains, vital for agricultural output and economic
growth, irrigate about 60 percent of India's farmland. Farming
accounts for about 15 percent of the nearly $2 trillion economy.
"Normal monsoon will boost food grain production and that
should help in moderating food inflation," said Harish
Galipalli, head of commodities research at JRG Wealth
Management.
Higher farm output could encourage the government to allow
more exports of sugar and grains, he added.
India has allowed 3 million tonnes of sugar exports so far
this year and has removed a cap on wheat and rice sales overseas
after a bumper harvest last year added to overflowing stocks.
After 2009's drought, the country had to import about 2.5
million tonnes of sugar, nearly 10 percent of the global
surplus, sending international prices spiralling.
"Certainly (sugar production) will be more than our annual
consumption of 22 million tonnes. India will remain a net
exporter in 2012/13," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay
Sugar Merchants' Association.
Higher output could also mean wealthier farmers and that
might raise gold demand, industry players said.
"There will be more liquidity in the hands of farmers and
that will increase demand for gold. The same thing applies to
silver," said Kumar Jain, vice-chairman of the Mumbai Jewellers
Association.
India was the world's biggest buyer of bullion last year,
purchasing about 969 tonnes and prompting the government to slap
duties on imports as it worried over the impact of such hefty
dollar purchases on the current account.
About 60-70 percent of gold demand comes from rural areas.
Monsoon rains, however, slow iron ore shipments from India,
which is one of the world's largest exporters, as roads become
difficult to travel and ports close.
"The monsoon will impact iron ore shipments especially from
Goa and Paradip in Orissa. Goa port will get shut in a month's
time," said Dhruv Goel, managing partner of iron ore trader
Steelmint.
Average monsoon rains would boost sales of seeds and
fertiliser.
"Better monsoon means better business prospects. If a farmer
thinks, more rains would bring good harvest, he will be happy to
spend more on fertilisers and better quality seeds," said Naveen
Kapoor, president of the agriculture business of Zuari
Industries Ltd.
The latest government forecast is in line with comments from
the IMD chief and a global weather forum earlier this month.
The government said there was a small chance the El Nino
weather mechanism would emerge in the second half of the monsoon
season. In 2009, that turned rains patchy and led to drought.
"The larger probability is that it is going to be a normal
monsoon, but there is a slight chance or 24 percent chance that
it could be below normal," said an IMD official, pointing to a 5
point margin of error in the forecast average rains.
(Additional reporting by the Mumbai commodities team; editing
by Jo Winterbottom and Jason Neely)