NEW DELHI Aug 16 India's monsoon rains were two
percent below average in the week to Aug. 15, the weather office
said on Thursday, as drought continues to hit some areas of the
world's major producer and consumer of grains and sugar this
season.
Higher rains over most parts of rice, cotton growing areas
of northwest, eastern regions and soybean belt of the central
region, however, helped the planted crops.
The June to September rains were 15 percent below average
from the start of the season to Aug. 15, picking up during the
key planting month of July as compared with the first month of
the season when the rains were 29 percent below average.
In the previous week, the rainfall was 1 percent below
average, reflecting an improvement in the monsoon season during
the third month of the season.
In July, the rains were about 13 percent below average.
India is facing its second drought in just four years and
has taken steps to cut irrigation costs and increase fodder
supplies for livestock farmers. But it held off from imposing
any curb on exports of farm products or a ban of futures trading
in them.
Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages in the entire
season are considered "deficient," or as drought in layman's
terms.
