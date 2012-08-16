NEW DELHI Aug 16 India's monsoon rains were two percent below average in the week to Aug. 15, the weather office said on Thursday, as drought continues to hit some areas of the world's major producer and consumer of grains and sugar this season.

Higher rains over most parts of rice, cotton growing areas of northwest, eastern regions and soybean belt of the central region, however, helped the planted crops.

The June to September rains were 15 percent below average from the start of the season to Aug. 15, picking up during the key planting month of July as compared with the first month of the season when the rains were 29 percent below average.

In the previous week, the rainfall was 1 percent below average, reflecting an improvement in the monsoon season during the third month of the season.

In July, the rains were about 13 percent below average.

India is facing its second drought in just four years and has taken steps to cut irrigation costs and increase fodder supplies for livestock farmers. But it held off from imposing any curb on exports of farm products or a ban of futures trading in them.

Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages in the entire season are considered "deficient," or as drought in layman's terms. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)