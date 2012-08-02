(Adds more comments)

MUMBAI Aug 2 India's monsoon rains are now expected to be deficient in 2012, the weather office said on Thursday, signalling the first drought in three years as the El Nino weather pattern should reduce rains in the second half of the June-to-September season.

India, one of the world's largest producers and consumers of food stuffs with a population of 1.2 billion, last suffered a drought in 2009 when it had to import sugar, pushing global prices higher.

COMMENTARY:

TEJAS SETH, ASSOCIATE VICE PRESIDENT, SMC GLOBAL, NEW DELHI:

"This was very much expected as the progress of monsoon was below expectation. This will further add to the price rise of farm commodities, especially sugar, chickpeas and soybean. An extended festival this season starting from August to November will also keep demand firm."

PRABASI SETHY, STATE AGRICULTURIST, ODISHA GOVT, BHUBANESWAR:

"The area which could not be transplanted may affect yields due to over age of paddy seedlings. This will also affect paddy production because weeding and other operations cannot be done."

PRAVIN DONGRE, CHAIRMAN, INDIA PULSES AND GRAINS ASSN, MUMBAI:

"Area under kharif pulses is already down and lack of rains would certainly affect the crop, especially in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The per-hectare yield could be impacted because of lesser rains."

PRITHVIRAJ KOTHARI, PRESIDENT, BOMBAY BULLION ASSOCIATION:

"Demand for gold and silver would get adversely impacted. Scrap will flood the market and gold imports could drop by 50 percent."

GNANASEKAR THIAGARAJAN, DIRECTOR, COMMTRENDZ RESEARCH, MUMBAI:

"Most of the prices of agricultural commodities have already reacted to this deficient monsoon. Agri prices are not going to go up much from current levels, prices will take a breather right now. It is too early to decide on exports." (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Meenakshi Sharma and Jatindra Dash; editing by Sunil Nair)