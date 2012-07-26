NEW DELHI India's crucial monsoon rains will improve in coming days, the country's weather office chief said on Thursday, which should narrow the shortfall in rainfall for the current rainy season that began in June.

The monsoon rains will "fill up" the deficiency in coming days, said L.S. Rathore, director-general of the India Meteorological Department.

"The only problem is north-west India where rains are poor. That is primarily coarse cereal area," Rathore said after a meeting with Food Minister K.V. Thomas.

Monsoon rains have so far been 22 percent below average since the start of the season in June and the government said on Monday overall rainfall was now likely to be below average. Latest weekly rainfall data will be released later on Thursday.

