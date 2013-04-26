NEW DELHI, April 26 India's monsoon rains are expected to be "satisfactory", though they could be below average in some parts in southern India, the food minister said on Friday, ahead of an official forecast later in the day.

"This year's monsoon is expected to be satisfactory, except in some parts of South India," K.V. Thomas told reporters.

Forecasts from global experts last week point to normal rains, which could mean another bumper grain harvest.

Parts of states in southern and western India are already suffering their worst drought in four decades and this year's rains could be crucial for them.

Monsoon rains are vital for the 55 percent of the country's farmland that lacks irrigation facilities, and can make the difference between India being an exporter or importer of staples such as rice and sugar. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)