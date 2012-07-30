* Price rise puts commodities futures in focus
* Ministers to consider diesel, power subsidy
* India not likely to ban farm exports for now
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, July 30 Indian ministers will meet on
Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with a feared drought,
including curbs on commodity derivatives, extra subsidies to
farmers and the distribution of seeds, but are not expected to
ban farm exports.
Annual monsoon rains are 21 percent below average since the
four-month season began in June, threatening crops.
Parched fields and scorched crops have revived memories of
2009 when the worst drought in nearly four decades cut grains
output by 7 percent and forced India to import sugar from top
producer Brazil, hoisting benchmark New York prices to a record
high.
"The key ministers and their officials will get down to
brass tacks, examine the extent of the damage and work out the
nitty-gritty that goes into giving the final touches to a
contingency plan which is broadly in place," said a government
source.
The government could also consider providing a diesel and
electricity subsidy to farmers in the four worst-hit states of
Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, he said.
The diesel subsidy for farmers in drought-hit states will be
in addition to the existing support the government gives on the
fuel.
In irrigated areas, farmers tend to use extra diesel and
electricity to pump out ground water, if rains are patchy.
FUTURES IN SPOTLIGHT?
Although some commodities futures could be suspended to
prevent prices running too high - with sugar a likely potential
target - ministers are not expected to agree to a b a n on
exports, another source said.
India halted futures trade in rice, wheat and two varieties
of pulses in early 2007 and has allowed only wheat to restart
since then.
In the severe drought of 2009 the government suspended sugar
futures. It allowed the trade to resume after local sugar prices
eased.
India currently exports rice, corn, wheat, sugar, cotton and
oilmeals and is importing pulses, or lentils, and vegetable oils
to meet a domestic shortfall.
Food Minister K. V. Thomas has said he would not ban exports
for now as a huge surplus of rice and wheat, thanks to bumper
harvests since 2007, provides a cushion.
Thomas said his ministry has singled out some commodities
futures with high price volatility. The chief of the Forward
Markets Commission, which polices commodity futures, on Thursday
said he would ban derivatives "if need be."
Lower output of pulses and oilseeds will force India to step
up imports, while any drop in production will cut exports of
sugar and cotton next year.
India currently imports about 3 million tonnes of pulses and
8 million tonnes of vegetable oils. Thomas has said the
government might ask state-run trading firms to import pulses
for subsidised sales to the poor.
Farmers plant summer-sown crops in the rainy months of June
and July. Harvests start from October. Summer-sown crops are
dominated by rice at 70 percent of total and make up about half
of India's total crop output.
Rains are likely to be 21-22 percent below normal in June
and July, Farm Secretary Ashish Bahuguna said on Friday,
unchanged from the seasonal shortfall recorded up to July 25.
Rains were 29 percent below average in June and about 15
percent lower so far in July, raising the spectre of a drought
which is potentially devastating for some of India's 235 million
farmers.
Lower farm output could stoke inflation which has run at
over 7 percent for two years now. Also, lack of rain typically
leads to lower disposable incomes and hits sales to rural areas
of a variety of products, from motorcycles to refrigerators.
But the impact of the monsoon on overall growth could
gradually be waning as agriculture's share of the economy has
fallen to 14.3 percent from nearly 30 percent in the early
1990s.
India's farm sector grew at a meagre 2.8 percent in the
2011/12 fiscal year against 7.0 percent in 2010/11.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj, editing by William Hardy)