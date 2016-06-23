A couple holds a child under the parasol of a watch tower against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Bangalore in this August 11, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

NEW DELHI Monsoon rains in India were 7 percent below average in the week ending June 22, the weather office said on Thursday, narrowing the deficit since the season started on June 8.

The June-September monsoon rains have remained 18 percent low so far, but have covered almost the entire country, and helped quicken the planting process of summer crops such as paddy rice, soybeans, cotton and pulses.

