Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
NEW DELHI Monsoon rains in India were 7 percent below average in the week ending June 22, the weather office said on Thursday, narrowing the deficit since the season started on June 8.
The June-September monsoon rains have remained 18 percent low so far, but have covered almost the entire country, and helped quicken the planting process of summer crops such as paddy rice, soybeans, cotton and pulses.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.