US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as earnings roll in
April 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on geopolitics.
NEW DELHI May 15 India's monsoon may arrive at the southern Kerala coast around June 5, the weather office said on Thursday.
In 2013, the monsoon hit Kerala on June 1, two days ahead of the forecast, and the four-month long rainy season turned bountiful, pushing grains output to a record in the world's second-most populous country. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)
LONDON, April 18 UK stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the bluechip FTSE 100 poised for its sharpest one-day drop since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election.