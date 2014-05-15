NEW DELHI May 15 India's monsoon may arrive at the southern Kerala coast around June 5, the weather office said on Thursday.

In 2013, the monsoon hit Kerala on June 1, two days ahead of the forecast, and the four-month long rainy season turned bountiful, pushing grains output to a record in the world's second-most populous country. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)