* Monsoon to hit Kerala coast around May 30-weather office
* Timely onset to ease fears of El Nino, may help sowing
(Adds farmer's body head & forecaster's comments, details)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, May 14 India's weather office said on
Thursday it expects monsoon rains to hit the southern Kerala
coast around May 30, a timely arrival for farmers worried about
dry weather from an El Nino weather pattern this year.
The June-September monsoon season is vital for India as half
its croplands lack irrigation, but a forecast of less rain than
usual due to the emergence of the El Nino has threatened to
worsen rural distress.
For millions of farmers whose winter-sown crops were damaged
by unseasonal rains in February and March, the India
Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction of a timely start
to the monsoon may help them plan their sowing better.
IMD considers a June 1 arrival as normal. Last year the
annual rains hit the Kerala coast on June 6, leading to
deficient rains that trimmed grain output.
"A timely onset of monsoon will help ease threats of El Nino
from the minds of farmers to some extent," said Sudhir Panwar,
chief of farmers' lobby group Kisan Jagriti Manch. "This could
also lead to timely sowing of summer crops."
The El Nino, or a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the
Pacific, brought the worst drought in four decades to India in
2009. A repeat could severely hit farming, which accounts for 15
percent of the country's $2 trillion economy and supports
two-thirds of its 1.25 billion population.
Any surge in food prices could fuel inflation and dent Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's popularity in the countryside.
"There are instances in the past when the monsoon onset took
place much ahead of the normal date but the season turned out to
be dry as happened in 2009," IMD's chief forecaster D.S. Pai
told Reuters.
Below is a table on forecast and actual arrival dates for
monsoon for the last ten years.
YEAR FORECAST ACTUAL ONSET
ONSET DATE DATE
2005 10-Jun 7-Jun
2006 30-May 26-May
2007 24-May 28-May
2008 29-May 31-May
2009 26-May 23-May
2010 30-May 31-May
2011 31-May 29-May
2012 1-Jun 5-Jun
2013 3-Jun 1-Jun
2014 5-Jun 6-Jun
2015 30-May
(Editing by Krishna Das and David Clarke)