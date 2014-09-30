Sept 30 India's summer-sown grains output is
estimated at 120.27 million tonnes for the current crop year the
began in July compared with 129.24 million tonnes a year
earlier, the farm ministry's initial forecast showed.
The nearly 7 percent drop in output was mainly due to the
patchy first half of this year's June-September monsoon.
India's annual monsoon season formally ends on Sept. 30.
A table on planting status for these crops, please click
Table below gives estimates of major summer crops in million
tonnes.
-----------------------------------------
CROP 2014/15 2013/14
-----------------------------------------
Rice 88.02 91.69
Corn 16.03 17.68
Pulses 5.20 6.02
-Tur 2.74 3.29
-Urad 1.15 1.07
Oilseed 19.66 22.41
-Soybean 11.82 11.99
Groundnut 5.02 7.81
Sugarcane 342.79 350.02
Cotton #34.62 36.59
-----------------------------------------
Source: Agriculture Ministry
# million bales (of 170 kg each)
* Provisional
-----------------------------------------
(Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Sunil
Nair)