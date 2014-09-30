Sept 30 India's summer-sown grains output is estimated at 120.27 million tonnes for the current crop year the began in July compared with 129.24 million tonnes a year earlier, the farm ministry's initial forecast showed. The nearly 7 percent drop in output was mainly due to the patchy first half of this year's June-September monsoon. India's annual monsoon season formally ends on Sept. 30. A table on planting status for these crops, please click Table below gives estimates of major summer crops in million tonnes. ----------------------------------------- CROP 2014/15 2013/14 ----------------------------------------- Rice 88.02 91.69 Corn 16.03 17.68 Pulses 5.20 6.02 -Tur 2.74 3.29 -Urad 1.15 1.07 Oilseed 19.66 22.41 -Soybean 11.82 11.99 Groundnut 5.02 7.81 Sugarcane 342.79 350.02 Cotton #34.62 36.59 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry # million bales (of 170 kg each) * Provisional ----------------------------------------- (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Sunil Nair)