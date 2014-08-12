NEW DELHI Aug 12 India has lowered its forecast
for June-September monsoon rainfall to 87 percent of long-period
average from 93 percent earlier due to a slow start to the
season, the earth sciences minister said on Tuesday.
Jitendra Singh said there was no scientific evidence of a
drought this year and that the August-September monsoon rains
were seen at 95 percent of the long-period average.
An average monsoon for the August-September period is when
India receives downpours of between 96 percent and 104 percent
of a 50-year average of 43.5 centimetres, the weather office
classification shows.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)