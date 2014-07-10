NEW DELHI, July 10 India's monsoon rainfall was 41 percent below average for the week ended July 9, the weather office said on its website on Thursday, the fifth straight week of poor rains after a delayed onset.

Rainfall was 53 percent below average in the previous week as the first month of the June-September rain season was the weakest in five years. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)