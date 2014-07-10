BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
NEW DELHI, July 10 India's monsoon rainfall was 41 percent below average for the week ended July 9, the weather office said on its website on Thursday, the fifth straight week of poor rains after a delayed onset.
Rainfall was 53 percent below average in the previous week as the first month of the June-September rain season was the weakest in five years. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 1.22 billion rupees