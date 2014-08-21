NEW DELHI Aug 21 India's rainfall was a quarter below average in the week to Aug. 20, the weather office said on Thursday, the second straight week of deficiency after a revival in early August.

The monsoon rains weakened across the nation last week, except in a few parts of North India, which saw flooding due to heavy rains in the Himalayas.

The annual monsoon rains are vital for the farm dependent Indian economy as over half of its farm lands lack irrigation. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)