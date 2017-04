NEW DELHI Aug 28 India's monsoon rainfall was 22 percent below average in the week to Aug. 27, the weather office said on Thursday, recording a third straight week of deficit.

Rainfalls were 25 percent below average the previous week, though sugarcane and rice-growing areas of North India had been inundated by floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Himalayas.

The monsoon weakened across the nation since last week, but huge areas of Assam, in eastern India, saw floods triggered by heavy rains in the North East and neighbouring Bangladesh, making thousands homeless. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)