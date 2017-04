NEW DELHI, Sept 4 India's monsoon rainfall was 24 percent above average in the week to Sept. 3, the weather office said on Thursday.

The rainfall had been below average for three consecutive weeks to Aug. 27. The rainfall deficit was 22 percent in the previous week.

The seasonal rainfall during June 1 to Sept. 3 stood at 15 percent below average as monsoon rains revived in many parts of India, narrowing the overall deficit from 18 percent a week ago.

The annual monsoon rains are vital as over half of India's farmlands lack irrigation, and the farm sector accounts for 14 percent of the national economy. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)