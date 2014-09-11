NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India's monsoon rains were 64 percent above average in the week to Sept. 10, the weather office said on Thursday, the heaviest rainfall so far seen in this year's patchy season.

Rainfall turned 24 percent surplus in the previous week after the June-September monsoon season broke a three-week-long lull that lasted until Aug. 27.

The annual monsoon rains are vital because over half of India's farmlands lack irrigation, and the farm sector accounts for 14 percent of the national economy.

The wet monsoon run across the Indian sub-continent since early September caused ruinous floods in picturesque Kashmir and killed 450 people in India and Pakistan. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta)