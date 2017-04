NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India's monsoon rains were a quarter below average in the week to Sept. 17, the weather office said on Thursday, ahead of a delayed retreat of the rains expected from this weekend.

A week earlier, rainfalls were 64 percent above average, the heaviest for the June-September monsoon season.

On Wednesday, a senior weather official said the monsoon season was set to enter withdrawal phase by the weekend after a late surge had delayed the retreat by a fortnight, boosting output prospects for summer sown crops. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)