(Repeats late Thursday story with no changes to text)
* Summer crops require less rains at growth stage
* Rain likely in major crop areas next week
* India & UK tie up for monsoon research
(Writes throughout with details)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Aug 28 India's monsoon is expected to
provide more rain next week that will aid growth of crops sown
in northwest and central areas, weather officials said on
Thursday.
Once crops such as rice, corn, sugarcane, soybean and cotton
are planted, they need rain at regular intervals for growth.
The annual monsoon rains are vital, because over half of
India's farmlands lack irrigation, and the farm sector accounts
for 14 percent of the national economy.
The monsoon, furthermore, is the leading determinant of
rural spending on consumer goods ranging from lipstick to cars
as two-thirds of its 1.2 billion people live in villages.
"The last couple of days' rainfall will nourish the soybean
crop, which has entered the flowering stage," S.K. Srivastava,
head of the state-run Directorate of Soybean Research, told
Reuters over the phone from Indore, a soybean hub in central
India.
India, the world's fifth-biggest producer of soybeans, is a
major exporter of soymeal, derived after extracting the oil, and
a leading supplier of soymeal to South East Asian countries,
where it is preferred as an animal feed.
Rains were below average last week, giving respite to cane
and rice areas of northern regions, which had recently been
affected by floods following heavy rain in the Himalayas.
Weather officials said rainfall was expected to improve in
the major crop areas of northwest and central regions but was
likely to ease in the northeast region, which suffered from
floods along with neighbouring Bangladesh.
This year's monsoon started on a weak note and had a poor
run until late July, when rains revived in northwest and central
India.
CROP PROSPECTS
The monsoon has been weak for the past couple of weeks, but
that is unlikely to reduce harvest prospects for most of the
sown crops as they have entered the germination stage, when less
rain is required.
"The overall scene for most of the crops is good except
millet and pulses, while production of rice is expected to be
better than initial expectations," J.S. Sandhu, the country's
farm commissioner, said.
"The delayed monsoon could reduce millet and pulses output
by 2-2.5 million tonnes in the current crop year," he said.
Sandhu added that the main rice crop is unlikely to be hit
heavily, even though floods in some growing areas took many
lives and made thousands homeless.
India produced a record rice output of 106.54 million tonnes
in 2013/14 following an early spread of last year's monsoon over
the main growing belts. That amounted to 40 percent of India's
total grain output for the year of 264.77 million tonnes.
India's crop year starts from June with the onset of the
annual monsoon, which runs until September. Summer crops are
harvested from October.
MONSOON RESEARCH
India's weather office forecast a poor monsoon season in
2014. But it has shied away from predicting that the four-month
season would turn into a drought year, even though the weakest
rainfall in five years was recorded in the first month.
India has joined with Britain to create a dedicated research
programme to improve forecasting of the South Asian monsoon.
British Energy Secretary Edward Davey, who accompanied
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg earlier this week to India,
announced the programme will start from next year.
The initiative will receive funding of around 8 million
pounds from Britain's Natural Environment Research Council,
India's Earth Sciences Ministry and the UK Met Office.
(Additional reporting by Nita Bhalla; editing by Jane Baird)