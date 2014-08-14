NEW DELHI Aug 14 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to Aug. 13 were at 63 percent of capacity, down 9 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

On a week-on-week basis, the figure improved from the previous week's 57 percent, riding on the monsoon's late revival in western and eastern India, with many areas witnessing floods.

The late revival in monsoon also helped raise the latest level above the 10-year average of 55 percent for the week, easing concerns of a drinking water crisis.

The level of water in reservoirs is vital for hydropower generation and irrigation. Reservoirs also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)