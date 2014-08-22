NEW DELHI Aug 22 Water levels in India's main
reservoirs in the week to Aug. 21 were at 65 percent of
capacity, down 12 percentage points from a year earlier,
government data showed on Friday.
However, the latest weekly level is higher than 63 percent
recorded for the previous week.
A late revival in monsoon raised the latest level above the
10-year average of 62 percent for the week, easing concerns of a
drinking water crisis due to the weak start of the four-month
rain season from June.
Weather officials forecast less rain in flood-hit areas of
North India next week.
The level of water in reservoirs is vital for hydropower
generation and irrigation. Reservoirs also provide water later
in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)