NEW DELHI Aug 22 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to Aug. 21 were at 65 percent of capacity, down 12 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

However, the latest weekly level is higher than 63 percent recorded for the previous week.

A late revival in monsoon raised the latest level above the 10-year average of 62 percent for the week, easing concerns of a drinking water crisis due to the weak start of the four-month rain season from June.

Weather officials forecast less rain in flood-hit areas of North India next week.

The level of water in reservoirs is vital for hydropower generation and irrigation. Reservoirs also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)