NEW DELHI, Sept 5 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to Sept. 4 were at 71 percent of capacity, down 11 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, reflecting this year's overall weak monsoon rains.

However, the latest level is higher by 5 percentage points from the previous week and 2 percentage points from the 10-year average, following a revival of the rains.

Weather officials expect the monsoon rains to remain active over the next week.

Rains during the four-month season were 43 percent below the normal level in June, 10 percent below normal in the key planting month of July and again 10 percent below in August.

Water level in reservoirs is vital for hydropower generation and irrigation. Reservoirs also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.