NEW DELHI, Sept 12 Water levels in India's main
reservoirs in the week to Sept. 11 were at 77 percent of
capacity, down 6 percentage points from a year earlier,
government data showed on Friday, reflecting this year's overall
weak monsoon rains.
However, a late revival of the rains has propped up the
latest level by 6 percentage points from a week earlier and by 5
percentage points from the 10-year average, the data showed.
Weather officials expect the monsoon rains to remain active
in the western region next week.
Water level in reservoirs is vital for hydropower generation
and irrigation. Reservoirs also provide water later in the year
to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)