NEW DELHI, Sept 19 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to Sept. 18 were at 79 percent of capacity, down just 5 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed, aided by a late revival of rains despite a shaky start in June.

The latest level is 2 percentage points higher from a week earlier and 5 percentage points above the 10-year average, the data showed on Friday.

Weather officials expect rains to weaken from this weekend as the June-September monsoon season begins a delayed retreat.

Water level in reservoirs is vital for hydropower generation and irrigation. Reservoirs also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)