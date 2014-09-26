NEW DELHI, Sept 26 Water levels in India's main
reservoirs in the week to Sept. 25 were at 86 percent of
capacity, up 11 percentage points from a year earlier,
government data showed, aided by a late surge of the monsoon
rains season despite a shaky start in June.
The latest level is 7 percentage points higher than a week
earlier and 13 percentage points above the 10-year average, the
data showed on Friday.
Weather officials forecast monsoon rains to retreat next
week from India's grain bowl belt in the northwest, although
possible rainfall in its central and southern regions could
still help summer crops.
Water levels in reservoirs are vital for hydropower
generation and irrigation. Reservoirs also provide water later
in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)