NEW DELHI, Sept 26 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to Sept. 25 were at 86 percent of capacity, up 11 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed, aided by a late surge of the monsoon rains season despite a shaky start in June.

The latest level is 7 percentage points higher than a week earlier and 13 percentage points above the 10-year average, the data showed on Friday.

Weather officials forecast monsoon rains to retreat next week from India's grain bowl belt in the northwest, although possible rainfall in its central and southern regions could still help summer crops.

Water levels in reservoirs are vital for hydropower generation and irrigation. Reservoirs also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.

