NEW DELHI India's reservoirs have adequate water levels to withstand any lull phase in the monsoon progress, Agriculture Secretary Asish Bahuguna said on Tuesday, allaying fears the low levels could hit planting of summer crops such as oilseeds and cotton.

"Reservoir levels are lower this year but please note that it is 103 percent of the 10 year average," he told reporters, giving the latest status of water levels in 84 major reservoirs that are maintained by the government.

For the week ended June 28, water levels in the main reservoirs were at 16 percent of capacity, down 11 percentage points from the year ago period.

Reservoirs are used during the summer if monsoon rains are not enough for planting of some crops such as cotton, but primarily they are important for hydropower, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity.

They also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.

The secretary also said the water reservoir levels are lower in the western state of Maharashtra and the southern state of Karnataka, reflecting slow progress of the monsoon rains.

These two states are leading producers of cane in India, the world's second-biggest sugar producer after Brazil.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar said the delay in monsoon progress was not a worry, both for summer planting and reservoir levels, as there was still more time for the four month long rain season to pick up.

