NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to Aug. 28 were at 66 percent of capacity, down 13 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, reflecting the weak phase of monsoon rains seen since mid-August.

The latest level is higher by 1 percentage point from the previous week, but is at the same level as the 10-year average.

Weather officials had forecast a revival of the monsoon over northwest and central India next week, lifting the sentiment for availability of water for drinking purpose.

Water level in reservoirs is vital for hydropower generation and irrigation. Reservoirs also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.

