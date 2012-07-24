MUMBAI Monsoon rains, which have been 22 percent below normal so far, are expected to be below average for the entire 2012 season. The poor rains have already delayed plantation of some key crops and pushed prices higher.

The annual rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as nearly half of India's arable land is rain fed. The farm sector accounts for about 15 percent of a nearly $2 trillion economy, Asia's third biggest.

India is the world's second-biggest producer of sugar, cotton, rice and tea. It is also the biggest producer of pulses and the fourth-biggest producer of rubber.

Here are some facts about the monsoon and its impact on the sowing of key crops.

PULSES

Pulses are the most affected due to poor rainfall. Sowing of pigeon peas or tur, black gram or urad, and green gram or moong are behind schedule and will lead to a drop in output and higher imports. Farmers completed sowing of pulses on 4.02 million hectares by July 20, compared to 5.86 million hectares a year ago.

Key growing states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have received less rains so far. Pulses are mainly grown in rain-fed areas. Poor rains in September could affect sowing of winter-sown pulses as well.

RICE

Rice is the main summer-sown crop in the country. Sowing is over in 14.46 million hectares compared to 16.13 million hectares a year earlier. Poor rainfall has affected sowing in West Bengal, Orissa and the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

In northern India, depleting water level of reservoirs has also impacted plantation. Paddy is a water-intensive crop and the area under it is set to fall from the previous year. As a result, output will go down, but higher inventory from last year will prevent a shortage.

SUGAR CANE

Poor rainfall in the top three producing states --Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka -- has hurt the crop. In Maharashtra, fodder shortage is prompting farmers to sell cane to fodder depots set up by the government.

India has 5.28 million hectares under cane cultivation, compared with 5.08 million hectares a year ago. But despite the higher area, production in the next crushing season starting October is likely to fall due to poor cane yields.

OILSEEDS

Soybeans and groundnuts are two key summer-sown oilseed crops in the world's biggest importer of cooking oils. Sowing of both was delayed due to patchy rainfall in central and western India. Oilseeds sowing has been completed on 10.88 million hectares compared to 12.14 million hectares a year ago.

A record high price for soybeans means farmers will plant the oilseed even in the last week of July. Groundnut area is unlikely to be recovered due to water shortage in top-producer Gujarat. A drop in output of oilseeds may force India to raise its edible oil imports in the 2012/13 year starting from November.

COTTON

The area under cultivation for cotton this year is 8.37 million hectares, down from 9.24 million hectares a year earlier. Sowing has lagged in top producing Gujarat and Maharashtra, as cotton-growing areas in both states received less rains.

The overall area under the crop is likely to drop as farmers are seen replacing its area with soybean. In Maharashtra, the fibre crop has been cultivated mainly on rain-fed areas. Poor rainfall means a drop in yields.

COFFEE

Karnataka state is the top producer of coffee in the country and poor rainfall there is likely to affect its production. The state-run Coffee Board has forecast an output of 325,300 tonnes for 2012/13 beginning from October, up from the current year's 314,000 tonnes. However, dealers say surpassing last year's output is difficult due to the poor rains.

RUBBER

The southern state of Kerala is the top natural rubber producer in the country and has so far received 39 percent less rain than normal. The state received rains after a gap of several days, which is good for the plantation. The state-run Rubber Board has forecast an output of 942,000 tonnes for the year ending March, higher than the 899,400 tonnes a year ago.

TEA

Output was affected in the first five months due to dry weather and then excessive rainfall in June and July, which may hurt yields further in northeastern Assam state, India's top producer. Output is even falling in southern states like Karnataka and Kerala due to poor rainfall. The country's tea production in 2012 is likely to fall short of last year's 988.3 million kg.

