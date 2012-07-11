By Rajendra Jadhav
| MUMBAI, July 11
MUMBAI, July 11 Monsoon rains in India, the
world's leading producer of some farm products, have been 23
percent below average since the four-month season began on June
1, delaying sowing of some summer-planted crops such as rice,
lentils and oilseeds.
The annual rains are crucial for farm output and economic
growth as nearly half of the country's arable land is rain-fed.
The farm sector makes up about 15 percent of a nearly
$2-trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest.
Here are some facts about rains and summer crops.
LENTILS
Patchy rains have hit lentils, popularly known as pulses in
India. The country will have to step up imports from Australia,
Canada and Myanmar if output drops again this year. In the
2011/12 crop year, output of summer-sown pulses fell to 6.19
million tonnes against 7.12 million tonnes in the previous year.
Between June 1 and July 6, farmers have sown pulses on 1.3
million hectares compared to 1.24 million hectares a year ago.
Key growing states such as western Maharashtra, neighbouring
Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to the south got less rain, but
showers have improved since.
RICE
Up to July 6, farmers had planted rice, the main summer
crop, on 5.54 million hectares, down from 7.51 million a year
earlier. Sowing is lagging in the top producing states of West
Bengal in the country's east and Andhra Pradesh.
Lower water levels in reservoirs and poor rains have also
hit northern states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Sowing has been picking up after rains in the past few days.
CANE
The crop is in poor condition in the top producing state of
Maharashtra and in neighbouring Karnataka. In Maharashtra a
shortage of cattle feed has led to some cane being diverted for
fodder. But overall cane planting in higher in the country.
Farmers in India, the world's top sugar consumer and the
biggest producer after Brazil, have so far planted cane on 5.28
million hectares against 5.03 million hectares a year ago.
OILSEEDS
As the rains turned patchy, the sowing of soybean, the main
summer oilseed, got delayed in the top producing states, central
Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. A revival in rains could help
sowing.
Until last week, soybean was sown on 1.9 million hectares,
down from 2.5 million in the year earlier period.
Groundnut, or peanut, is another important summer oilseed.
The key peanut growing states of Gujarat in the country's west
and Andhra Pradesh have received sharply lower rains, delaying
sowing. Farmers have planted peanuts on 0.59 million hectares
compared to 0.94 million hectares a year earlier.
COTTON
Farmers have planted cotton on 4.66 million hectares, higher
than last year's 4.28 million hectares, due to early sowing in
northern states, such as Punjab and Haryana.
But sowing is lagging behind in the top producing western
states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, as cotton areas received poor
rainfall. Overall area under the crop is likely to drop.
COFFEE, RUBBER, TEA
Poor rains in the biggest coffee producing state of
Karnataka could hurt the crop. Dealers say it will be difficult
to meet the state-run Coffee Board's output forecast of 325,300
tonnes.
Showers have been 35 percent below average in the biggest
rubber-producing state of Kerala. But the distribution of rains
was good, helping the Rubber Board retain its forecast of a
record output.
Tea output was hit in the first five months due to dry
weather conditions followed by heavy rains in the main growing
areas. The weather condition is likely to trim output further.
(Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Clarence Fernandez)