By Siddesh Mayenkar
| MUMBAI, July 30
MUMBAI, July 30 India's crucial monsoon rains
are unlikely to pick up enough to avert a possibility that
ministers meeting this week may officially declare a drought,
which could prompt the government to offer more support for
farmers to ensure adequate food supplies.
The annual rains are crucial for farm output and economic
growth as over half of India's arable land has no irrigation and
relies on rain water. The farm sector accounts for about 15
percent of a nearly $2 trillion economy, Asia's third biggest.
India is the world's second-biggest producer of sugar,
cotton, rice and tea. It is also the biggest producer of pulses
and the fourth-biggest producer of rubber.
Here are some facts about the monsoon and its impact on the
sowing of key crops.
PULSES
Pulses are the most affected crop due to poor rainfall.
Sowing of pigeon peas or tur, black gram or urad, and green gram
or moong is behind schedule and could lead to a drop in output
and higher imports. Farmers completed sowing of pulses on 6.30
million hectares by July 27, down from 7.66 million hectares in
the year earlier period.
Key growing states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra
Pradesh and Rajasthan have received less than normal rain so
far. Pulses are mainly grown in rain-fed areas. Poor rains in
September could affect the planting of winter-sown pulses as
well.
RICE
Rice is the main summer-sown crop in the country. Sowing was
completed in 19.11 million hectares up to July 27, down from
20.93 million hectares a year earlier. Poor rainfall has
affected sowing in West Bengal, Odisha and the northern states
of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
In northern India, the lower water level of reservoirs has
also impacted plantation. Paddy is a water-intensive crop and
the area under it is set to fall from the previous year. As a
result, output will go down, but a higher inventory from last
year will prevent a shortage.
SUGAR CANE
Poor rainfall in the top three producing states
--Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka -- has hurt the crop.
In Maharashtra, a fodder shortage is prompting farmers to sell
cane to fodder depots set up by the government.
India has 5.28 million hectares under cane cultivation,
slightly higher than 5.09 million hectares a year ago. But
despite the higher area, production in the next crushing season
starting October is likely to fall due to poor cane yields
because of the lack of rain.
OILSEEDS
Soybeans and groundnuts are two key summer-sown oilseed
crops in the world's biggest importer of cooking oils. Sowing of
both was delayed due to patchy rainfall in central and western
India. Oilseeds sowing has been completed on 13.83 million
hectares, almost flat from the year-ago period.
Record high prices for soybeans mean farmers will plant the
oilseed right up to the last week of July. But the groundnut
area -- so far about 2.55 million hectares compared with 3.31
million a year ago -- is unlikely to be recovered due to a water
shortage in top producer Gujarat.
A drop in output of oilseeds may force India to raise its
edible oil imports in the 2012/13 year starting from November.
COTTON
The area under cultivation for cotton so far this year is
9.72 million hectares, down from 10.45 million hectares a year
earlier. Sowing has lagged in top producers Gujarat and
Maharashtra, as cotton-growing areas in both states received
less rain.
The overall area under the crop is likely to drop as farmers
are seen replacing its area with soybean. In Maharashtra, the
fibre crop has been cultivated mainly on rain-fed areas. Poor
rainfall means a drop in yields.
COFFEE
The state of Karnataka is the top producer of coffee in the
country and poor rainfall there is likely to affect its
production. The state-run Coffee Board has forecast an output of
325,300 tonnes for 2012/13 beginning from October, up from the
current year's 314,000 tonnes. However, dealers say surpassing
last year's output is difficult due to the poor rains.
RUBBER
The southern state of Kerala is the top natural rubber
producer in the country and has so far received 39 percent less
rain than normal. The state received rains after a gap of
several days, which is good for the plantation. The state-run
Rubber Board has forecast an output of 942,000 tonnes for the
year ending March, higher than the 899,400 tonnes a year ago.
TEA
Output was affected in the first five months due to dry
weather and then excessive rainfall in June and July, which may
hurt yields further in northeastern Assam state, India's top
producer. Output is falling even in southern states like
Karnataka and Kerala due to poor rainfall. The country's tea
production in 2012 is likely to fall short of last year's 988.3
million kg. [ID: n L 3E8I91LH]
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)