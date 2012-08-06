MUMBAI Aug 6 India's monsoon rains are likely to be deficient in 2012, signalling the first drought in three years as the El Nino weather pattern should cut rains in the second half of the June-September season, the weather office said last week.

The annual rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as over half of India's arable land has no irrigation and relies on rain water. The farm sector accounts for about 15 percent of a nearly $2 trillion economy, Asia's third biggest.

India is the world's second-biggest producer of sugar, cotton, rice and tea. It is also the biggest producer of pulses and the fourth-biggest producer of rubber.

Here are some facts about the monsoon and its impact on the sowing of key crops.

PULSES

Pulses are the crop most affected by poor rainfall. Sowing of pigeon peas or tur, black gram or urad, and green gram or moong is behind schedule and could lead to a drop in output and higher imports. Farmers completed sowing of pulses on 7.28 million hectares by Aug. 3, down from 8.75 million hectares in the year earlier period.

Key growing states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have received less than normal rain so far. Pulses are mainly grown in rain-fed areas. Poor rains in September could affect planting of winter-sown pulses as well.

RICE

Rice is the main summer-sown crop in the country. Sowing was completed in 23.37 million hectares up to Aug. 3, down from 25.86 million hectares a year earlier. Poor rainfall has affected sowing in West Bengal, Odisha and the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

In northern India, the lower water level of reservoirs has also impacted plantation. Paddy is a water-intensive crop and the area under it is set to fall from the previous year. As a result, output will go down, but a higher inventory from last year will prevent a shortage.

SUGAR CANE

Poor rainfall in the top three producing states --Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka -- has hurt the crop. In Maharashtra, a fodder shortage is prompting farmers to sell cane to fodder depots set up by the government.

India has 5.29 million hectares under cane cultivation, slightly higher than 5.06 million hectares a year ago. But despite the higher area, production in the next crushing season starting October is likely to fall due to poor cane yields because of the lack of rain.

OILSEEDS

Soybeans and groundnuts are two key summer-sown oilseed crops in the world's biggest importer of cooking oils. Sowing of both was delayed due to patchy rainfall in central and western India. Oilseeds sowing has been completed on 14.52 million hectares, a tad lower than the previous year's 15.00 million hectares.

Record high prices for soybeans prompted farmers to plant the oilseed right up to the last week of July. But the groundnut area -- so far about 2.88 million hectares compared with 3.54 million a year ago -- is unlikely to be recovered due to a water shortage in top producer Gujarat.

A drop in output of oilseeds may force India to raise its edible oil imports in the 2012/13 year starting from November.

COTTON

The area under cultivation for cotton so far this year is 10.01 million hectares, down from 10.99 million hectares a year earlier. Sowing has lagged in top producers Gujarat and Maharashtra, as cotton-growing areas in both states received less rain.

The overall area under the crop is likely to drop as farmers are seen replacing its area with soybean. In Maharashtra, the fibre crop has been cultivated mainly on rain-fed areas. Poor rainfall means a drop in yields.

COFFEE

The state of Karnataka is the top producer of coffee in the country and poor rainfall there is likely to affect its production. The state-run Coffee Board has forecast an output of 325,300 tonnes for 2012/13 beginning from October, up from the current year's 314,000 tonnes. However, dealers say surpassing last year's output is difficult due to the poor rains.

RUBBER

The southern state of Kerala is the top natural rubber producer in the country and has so far received 44 percent less rain than normal. The state received rains after a gap of several days, which is good for the plantation. The state-run Rubber Board has forecast an output of 942,000 tonnes for the year ending March, higher than the 899,400 tonnes a year ago.

TEA

Output was affected in the first five months due to dry weather and then excessive rainfall in June and July, which may hurt yields further in northeastern Assam state, India's top producer. Output is falling even in southern states like Karnataka and Kerala due to poor rainfall. The country's tea production in 2012 is likely to fall short of last year's 988.3 million kg. [ID: n L 3E8I91LH] (Editing by Jo Winterbottom)