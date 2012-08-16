NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Aug 16 India, one of the
world's leading producers and consumers of farm commodities such
as rice, sugar, corn, cotton and soybean, is facing its first
drought in three years that has caused a lag in the planting of
some summer-sown crops.
Though monsoon rains picked up in the past week, bringing
some respite to farmers and policy makers, drought continues to
ravage crops in the western cotton and oilseed areas.
The monsoon rains, vital for 55 percent of Indian farmlands
that are not irrigated, are considered deficient if they fall
below 90 percent of the 50-year average rainfall of 89
Here are some facts about monsoon's impact on key summer
crops.
RICE
Farmers sow summer crops in the rainy months of June and
July and take in harvests from October. Rice makes up 70 percent
of India's summer-sown crops, which in turn make up about half
of India's total crop output.
Farmers have so far planted rice on 26.44 million hectares,
down from 28.78 million hectares, a ccording to the farm
ministry's provisional data.
But experts said improved rains would soften the blow and
output could fall by only 4-5 percent. The output of summer-sown
rice was at 91.53 million tonnes in the crop year to June 2012.
CANE
Top three cane-producing states of Maharashtra, Uttar
Pradesh and Karnataka received good rainfall in the past week,
except in some pockets where showers were below average.
Recent rains have helped the crop recover but the vegetative
growth continues to be slow, resulting in lower-than-normal
yield. However, overall planting is higher, with farmers having
planted cane on 5.29 million hectares, slightly more than 5.06
million hectares a year earlier.
Despite larger crop area, the Indian Sugar Mills'
Association, a producers' body, has forecast sugar output at 25
million tonnes, 1 million tonnes lower than the current season.
SOYBEAN
Soybean, the main summer-sown oilseed, is expected to remain
unharmed as rains sharply improved in the main crop regions of
India, the world's top vegetable oil importer. At the least,
output is expected to meet last year's harvest of 10.65 million
tonnes.
Trade and industry officials said soybean output would cross
last year's level if weather conditions continue to be good.
Soybean has been planted on 10.54 million hectares this
year, up from 10.01 million hectares in 2011.
COTTON
Cotton planting in top-producing Gujarat state has suffered
due to scant rains. Farmers in the state have sown the fibre on
2.2 million hectares against 2.8 million hectares in the
previous year.
Cotton has been planted on 10.92 million hectares in the
current season against 10.99 million hectares in 2011. The
output is expected to fall as much as a fifth in the year from
October. Imports by textile mills are likely to
rise.
CORN
The corn output is set to fall as production is expected to
drop to 12-13 million tonnes, a bout 15-21 percent lower than the
previous year, tr aders said. Corn has been planted on 6.57
million hectares against 6.88 million hectares a year earlier.
A consumer industry official has called for curbs to corn
exports from India and traders are worried that New Delhi could
concede to the demand as the government keeps an eye on rising
prices fanned by drought.
PULSES
The revival in rains is expected to improve yields,
especially of pigeon peas, a long-duration pulse.
Summer-sown pulses were sown on 7.45 million hectares, down
from 8.93 million hectares a year earlier. But production is set
to fall due to scant rains in June and July, forcing India to
import more from Australia, Canada and Myanmar.
COFFEE, RUBBER, TEA
Rains improved in the top coffee-producing Karnataka state
but output in the 2012/13 season is likely to be lower than
state-run Coffee Board's forecast of 325,300 tonnes. The crop
has been hit by white stem borer pest in some areas.
Kerala, the top producer of natural rubber, has so far
received 37 percent lower than average rains. But the deficit
hasn't affected rubber production so far.
The state-run Rubber Board has forecast an output of 942,000
tonnes for the year ending March.
Tea output in Assam state, the biggest producer, fell in the
first five months due to dry weather conditions followed by
excessive rains. India's tea output is likely to fall in 2012
from last year's 988.3 million kg.
