By Rajendra Jadhav
| MUMBAI, July 24
MUMBAI, July 24 India's crucial monsoon rains,
which have been 22 percent below normal so far, are expected to
be below average for the entire 2012 season. The poor rains have
already delayed plantation of some key crops and pushed prices
higher.
The annual rains are crucial for farm output and economic
growth as nearly half of India's arable land is rain fed. The
farm sector accounts for about 15 percent of a nearly $2
trillion economy, Asia's third biggest. [ I D :nL6E8INDGO]
India is the world's second-biggest producer of sugar,
cotton, rice and tea. It is also the biggest producer of pulses
and the fourth-biggest producer of rubber.
Here are some facts about the monsoon and its impact on the
sowing of key crops.
PULSES
Pulses are the most affected due to poor rainfall. Sowing of
pigeon peas or tur, black gram or urad, and green gram or moong
are behind schedule and will lead to a drop in output and higher
imports. Farmers completed sowing of pulses on 4.02 million
hectares by July 20, compared to 5.86 million hectares a year
ago.
Key growing states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra
Pradesh and Rajasthan have received less rains so far. Pulses
are mainly grown in rain-fed areas. Poor rains in September
could affect sowing of winter-sown pulses as well.
RICE
Rice is the main summer-sown crop in the country. Sowing is
over in 14.46 million hectares compared to 16.13 million
hectares a year earlier. Poor rainfall has affected sowing in
West Bengal, Orissa and the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and
Punjab.
In northern India, depleting water level of reservoirs has
also impacted plantation. Paddy is a water-intensive crop and
the area under it is set to fall from the previous year. As a
result, output will go down, but higher inventory from last year
will prevent a shortage.
SUGAR CANE
Poor rainfall in the top three producing states
--Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka -- has hurt the crop.
In Maharashtra, fodder shortage is prompting farmers to sell
cane to fodder depots set up by the government.
India has 5.28 million hectares under cane cultivation,
compared with 5.08 million hectares a year ago. But despite the
higher area, production in the next crushing season starting
October is likely to fall due to poor cane yields.
OILSEEDS
Soybeans and groundnuts are two key summer-sown oilseed
crops in the world's biggest importer of cooking oils. Sowing of
both was delayed due to patchy rainfall in central and western
India. Oilseeds sowing has been completed on 10.88 million
hectares compared to 12.14 million hectares a year ago.
A record high price for soybeans means farmers will plant
the oilseed even in the last week of July. Groundnut area is
unlikely to be recovered due to water shortage in top-producer
Gujarat. A drop in output of oilseeds may force India to raise
its edible oil imports in the 2012/13 year starting from
November.
COTTON
The area under cultivation for cotton this year is 8.37
million hectares, down from 9.24 million hectares a year
earlier. Sowing has lagged in top producing Gujarat and
Maharashtra, as cotton-growing areas in both states received
less rains.
The overall area under the crop is likely to drop as farmers
are seen replacing its area with soybean. In Maharashtra, the
fibre crop has been cultivated mainly on rain-fed areas. Poor
rainfall means a drop in yields.
COFFEE
Karnataka state is the top producer of coffee in the country
and poor rainfall there is likely to affect its production. The
state-run Coffee Board has forecast an output of 325,300 tonnes
for 2012/13 beginning from October, up from the current year's
314,000 tonnes. However, dealers say surpassing last year's
output is difficult due to the poor rains.
RUBBER
The southern state of Kerala is the top natural rubber
producer in the country and has so far received 39 percent less
rain than normal. The state received rains after a gap of
several days, which is good for the plantation. The state-run
Rubber Board has forecast an output of 942,000 tonnes for the
year ending March, higher than the 899,400 tonnes a year ago.
TEA
Output was affected in the first five months due to dry
weather and then excessive rainfall in June and July, which may
hurt yields further in northeastern Assam state, India's top
producer. Output is even falling in southern states like
Karnataka and Kerala due to poor rainfall. The country's tea
production in 2012 is likely to fall short of last year's 988.3
million kg. [ID: n L 3E8I91LH]
