Commuters run for cover as they cross a road during monsoon rains in Chandigarh July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

NEW DELHI Annual monsoon rainfall has improved in the past 10 days, speeding up sowing of key summer-sown crops like rice and cotton, Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

Poor rainfall in cane and pulses growing Maharashtra and Karnataka is cause for concern, he said. Sowing of crops other than coarse grains has been progressing well, he added.

Monsoon rains in India, the world's leading producer of some farm products, have been 23 percent below average since the four-month season began on June 1.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)