* Soybean planting finished by early Aug due to late
monsoons
* Soybean crop area estimated at 11.03 mln hectares, down
9.4 pct
* Soymeal exports down about a third so far this year
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 3 India's soybean harvest will
be delayed by a month this year, pushing back new-crop soymeal
shipments to Southeast Asia until November, traders said on
Wednesday.
The late arrival of this year's monsoon in the main soybean
growing areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra states pushed
back planting of the crop by more than three weeks.
The late monsoon this year in Maharashtra state also led
some farmers to shift completely to soybeans from corn because
the oilseed needs less water and matures in three months as
compared to four for corn.
In India, the fifth top producer of soybeans, the crop is
usually sown from the second half of June with the spread of the
monsoon rains, with the planting usually over by mid-July.
"This year soybean ... planting spilled over until August
first week," S.K. Srivastava, head of the state-run Directorate
of Soybean Research, told Reuters over the phone from Indore, a
soybean hub in central India.
"Periodic rains have so far ensured good soil moistures for
a healthy growth of the soybean crop," added Srivastava, the
country's leading soybean scientist.
India's soybean crop area stood at 11.03 million hectares
(27.3 million acres) against 12.18 million hectares last year,
according to the latest farm ministry update.
This year's area is 6.3 percent more than the average area
of 10.38 million hectares for the past five years, according to
the ministry's update.
"We hope to have a higher output than last year though the
time is still not ripe to forecast any output numbers," said
Rajesh Agrawal, chief coordinator of the trade body Soybean
Processors Association of India (SOPA) from Indore.
Traders estimated India's soybean production at 9 million-10
million tonnes in 2013, much lower than the Indian government's
official figure of 12 million tonnes. Traders said their
estimate took into account damage to the oilseed crop from late
rains during its harvest season.
Last year's lower soybean output led to a 68 percent rise in
India's soyoil imports to 1.2 million tonnes during November
2013 to July 2014, according to the Mumbai based trade body
Solvent Extractors' Association of India.
India is the world top soyoil importer, with imports meeting
about half of its annual demand of 3.2 million tonnes.
The country's soymeal exports are estimated to have fallen
to around 2.9 million tonnes so far in 2014, down at least a
third from last year due to the drop in soybean output, said the
SOPA official Agrawal.
Soymeal is the solid residue left after extracting oil from
soybeans. It is shipped to countries such as South Korea,
Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia to be used as an animal feed.
On Wednesday, the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soybean
contract eased 0.7 percent to $10.25 a bushel at 1030 GMT,
as rains in the U.S. Midwest raised hopes of record yields.
