An employee of a hotel sweeps water to prevent it from entering the hotel lobby during heavy rainfall in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

NEW DELHI India's monsoon season is unlikely to be influenced by El Nino as the weather pattern may not impact rains during September, Farm Secretary Ashish Bahuguna said on Wednesday.

The Australian weather bureau said on Tuesday the latest weather indicators showed the weather pattern was edging closer.

Bahuguna also said this year's monsoon withdrawal in India could be delayed due to the late revival of the seasonal rains.

India's monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the week to August 22, but rainfall revived in rice, cane and oilseeds-growing areas of one of the world's leading food consumers and producers.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anurag Kotoky)