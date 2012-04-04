US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
MUMBAI, April 4 It is too early now to give a forecast for the four-month long June-September monsoon season, India's weather office said on Wednesday and the agency will issue its first forecast for the crucial rains in the last week of April.
"We are right now studying all parameters and models for a comprehensive forecast for the entire season," L.S. Rathore, director- general of the Indian India Meteorological Department, told Reuters. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: