MUMBAI, April 4 It is too early now to give a forecast for the four-month long June-September monsoon season, India's weather office said on Wednesday and the agency will issue its first forecast for the crucial rains in the last week of April.

"We are right now studying all parameters and models for a comprehensive forecast for the entire season," L.S. Rathore, director- general of the Indian India Meteorological Department, told Reuters. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)