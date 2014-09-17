NEW DELHI, Sept 17 Indian monsoon rains are
likely to enter its withdrawal phase by this weekend, a senior
weather official said on Wednesday, delayed by a fortnight due
to a late revival of rains.
Usually, rains enter a retreating phase from early
September, withdrawing completely from western Rajasthan state
by the middle of the month.
"We expect the withdrawal of monsoon rains to start from
Rajasthan and adjoining north-west India in next three-to-four
days," said the official who did not wish to be named, as he is
not authorised to speak to the media.
Rainfalls were 64 percent above average in the week to Sept.
10, the weather office said last Thursday, narrowing the overall
deficit for the June-September season to 11 percent from 15
percent in the previous week.
The annual monsoon rains are vital because over half of
India's farmlands lack irrigation, and the farm sector accounts
for 14 percent of the national economy.
