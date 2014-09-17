* Rains to vanish from Rajasthan in 3-4 days
* Govt's maiden crop output estimates this week
* Delayed retreat to benefit winter sowing
(Adds minister's quote, details)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 17 India's monsoon season is set
to enter its withdrawal phase by this weekend after a late surge
in rainfall delayed the retreat by a fortnight, a senior weather
official said, boosting output prospects for summer crops.
Usually, the monsoon season enters its retreating phase from
early September, and withdraws completely from the grain bowl
belt of northwest India by the middle of the month.
"We expect the withdrawal of monsoon rains to start from
Rajasthan and adjoining north-west India in the next
three-to-four days," said the official, who did not wish to be
named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
The annual monsoon rains are vital because over half of
India's farmlands lack irrigation, and the farm sector accounts
for 14 percent of the national economy.
The monsoon is the main determinant of rural spending on
consumer goods ranging from lipstick to cars as two-thirds of
its 1.2 billion people live in villages. Its failure pushes up
food prices.
In the first month of the season this year, the monsoon
season registered the weakest rainfall this century, raising the
prospect of the first widespread drought in five years after
2009 when the rains were 22 percent below average.
But the monsoon narrowed the shortfall during the key sowing
month of July and revived in the second half, helping farmers
plant crops late this summer season with the spread of monsoon.
Monsoon rainfall has been 11 percent below average since the
start of the four-month season in June.
The late surge in the rains has led to flash floods in many
states including Kashmir where hundreds of people were killed
and tens of thousands were made homeless.
Experts ruled out a record harvest for the second straight
year in the 2014/15 crop year that began from July, but hoped
there would be comfortable harvest from the summer season.
"The late monsoon surge boosted prospects of winter sowing,"
said farm minister Radha Mohan Singh, speaking at an event to
review the country's preparedness for the winter sowing season.
Singh's ministry is expected to release its first estimates
for summer crops such as rice, corn, sugarcane, soybean and
cotton on Friday, discounting damage due to drought and floods
during this year's monsoon season.
Experts held the late surge and the delayed retreat of the
monsoon would aid the growth process of the crops, minimising
the impact of this year's late sowing due to the poor start of
the four-month long rain season.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)